Cumberland Softball Releases 2024 Schedule

LEBANON, Tenn.–The Cumberland Softball team is gearing up for an action-packed season ahead as head coach Stephanie Theall releases the 2024 softball schedule featuring 28 home contests.

The season kicks off on February 9th as Cumberland hosts a double-header against Kentucky Christian University and Blue Mountain University from Mississippi. The team will face Johnson University on February 14th followed by a double-header against Tennessee Wesleyan University on February 20th

.

The schedule then takes the team on the road as they travel to Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, Georgia for a pair of tough games against the preseason No. 4 team on February 24th.

The season heats up in March with the team facing off against Bryan College before going on the road against Oakwood University on March 13th. The Phoenix will open up conference play at Campbellsville on March 15th and 16th.

Cumberland returns home for a 12-game home stand between March 22nd and March 30th. CU opens against preseason No. 3 University of the Cumberlands and will have two mid-week double-headers against Augustana College, a NCAA Division III program and Lane College. The homestand will conclude with a conference weekend against Lindsey Wilson College on March 29th and 30th.

April will see Cumberland on the road for 12 games. The Phoenix will return the trip to Johnson in Knoxville on the 2nd and will follow that with a trip top Georgetown for a four-game set. Cumberland will be at home on April 9th to host No. 4 Georgia Gwinnett before heading back on the road to McKenzie, Tennessee for a conference weekend at Bethel.

The Phoenix will also return the trip from earlier in the season and take on Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee before concluding the final six games at home. Cumberland will host Oakwood on April 24th and will take on Freed-Hardeman at Billy Dee Ross Stadium for the final weekend of the regular season.

The Mid-South Conference Championships is slated to be held in Bowling Green, Kentucky from May 2nd-May 5th.

Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars and come out to support the Cumberland Softball team throughout the season.

Source: Cumberland Sports

More Sports News ​