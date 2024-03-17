Cumberland Men’s Tennis Climbs to No. 11 in NAIA Top 25 Poll

Lebanon, Tenn. – – Cumberland Men’s Tennis continues to climb the rankings, moving up to No. 11 in the newest NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, as was announced by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix hold a record of 5-8-1, sitting at 1-1-1 against their last three NAIA opponents, two of which were ranked inside the Top 25. Cumberland was in charge of Georgetown in their conference opener, leading the match from wire-to-wire, winning 7-0.

Following their home opener the Phoenix were at home again against No. 17 ranked Grace College, whom they dropped the result to, falling 3-4. With the loss Cumberland now has three losses by just a single point to teams ranked inside the Top 20, two of which are currently sat inside the Top 5.

CU also took on D1 competition Austin Peay yesterday, losing 6-1 to the Governors in Clarksville.

Mid-South competitors are still well represented in the rankings, as Cumberland remains the highest ranked men’s team in the conference. Lindsey Wilson jumped six spots to sit at No. 15 and the Cumberlands dropped to No. 22, while Campbellsville is still receiving votes.

The Top 5 remains unchanged as Georgia Gwinnett is on top of the poll with a 10-0 record. Tennessee Wesleyan is at No. 2 at 9-1 and Keiser is No. 3 at 6-0. Northwestern Ohio is No. 4 and Westcliff rounds out the Top 5 at No. 5.

Source: Cumberland

