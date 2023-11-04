Cumberland Cheerleading to Host Youth Clinic on Dec. 9

November 3, 2023 – Cumberland University Cheerleading is set to host a youth clinic on December 9th.

The Clinic will be for kindergarten-8th grade kids and will be held in Alumni Hall on the campus of Cumberland University. The clinic will cost $50 and will come with instruction from the CU Cheer staff and cheerleaders.

Campers will receive a tee shirt when they came to the camp and will have the opportunity to perform with the team at the men’s basketball game that evening against Tennessee Southern.

Registration for the camp can be found at this link: https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?id=256874

CU cheerleading is also performing in a showcase in Bowling Green, Ky. on November 12th.

Source: Cumberland Sports