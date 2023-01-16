Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through January 21, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending January 21, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Chocolate Crumb Cookie – A rich OREO®-filled chocolate cookie topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of OREO® crumbs.

Honey Bun Cookie – A deliciously rich cinnamon cookie smothered with a honey butter glaze.

Raspberry Doughnut Cookie – A soft doughnut cookie coated in powdered sugar then topped with raspberry preserves and mini powdered doughnut pieces.

Cowboy Cookie – A warm oatmeal cookie filled with tasty semi-sweet chips, sweetened shredded coconut, and crunchy toasted pecans.

About Crumbl Cookies:

Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been on the menu with their chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crumbl then introduced its concept of a rotating menu.

New flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved.