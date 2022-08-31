Compression Apparel: Over-The-Counter vs. Medical Grade

Compression socks and their popularity have increased over the last few years. Compression socks help with circulation and have been recommended to athletes, pregnant women, airplane passengers and crew, and people who work on their feet all day such as retail workers, nurses, doctors, and delivery drivers. These types of compression socks can be bought over-the-counter (OTC) at retail stores and online.

Compression garments, including socks, can be prescribed by a doctor for those with lymphedema as a way to assist in draining lymphatic fluid. Medical grade garments can be prescribed as a treatment for managing orthostatic hypotension, preventing deep vein thrombosis, reducing pain related to varicose veins, reversing venous hypertension, and other medical ailments.

So what is the difference between OTC and Medical Grade compression apparel? The experts at Pretty In Pink share their insights on what sets OTC and Medical Grade compression apparel apart.

Compression Pressure and Benefits

The biggest difference between OTC and Medical Grade is the amount of pressure the garment provides. The amount of pressure aids in the preferred outcome of your compression garments.

Compression garments are measured by pressure, in mmHg, which means millimeters of mercury (also used in blood pressure measurements).

Light Compression

8-15 mmHg

Helps with mild aching, support for standing or sitting for long periods

Can be purchased over-the-counter

Moderate Compression

15-20 mmHg

Helps with fatigued legs and long hours of standing or sitting

Can be purchased over-the-counter

Firm Compression

20-30 mmHg

Helps with fatigued and achy legs, mild swelling during pregnancy, and mild cases of lymphedema

Medical grade, sometimes available over-the-counter

Extra Firm Compression

30-40 mmHg

Helps with moderate to severe lymphedema, moderate swelling, moderate venous ailments

Medical grade, only available with a prescription

Heavy Compression

40-50 mmHg and 50-60 mmHg

Used to treat severe cases of lymphedema

Medical grade, only available with a prescription

Getting the Perfect Fit

A medical-grade compression garment should always be fitted by a Certified Compression Fitter, like the pros at Pretty In Pink Boutique.

A fitting for a compression garment will include a compression fitter reviewing medical history, current skin conditions, and garment prescription to determine what level of compression is needed. The certified fitter will then measure the affected area and determine the garment size.

A compression garment should:

Cover the entire affected area

Be tight, but allow for normal movement

Not have any baggy or loose areas

Be comfortable, giving firm support that is not too tight

Not cause any pain

