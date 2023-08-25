Coming to Prime Video in September 2023

Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in September 2023.
New to Prime Video September 2023
TV Series
September 1
- Arabian Nights (2000)
- Spin City S1-S6 (1997)
- The Wheel of Time Season 2 (2023)
September 5
- One Shot: Overtime Elite (2023)
September 14
- Thursday Night Football (2023)
September 15
- Wilderness (2023)
- Written in the Stars (2023)
September 26
- The Fake Sheikh (2023)
September 29
- Gen V (2023)
Movies
September 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- 2001: A Space Odyssey (1969)
- 21 Grams (2004)
- 23:59 (2011)
- A Bullet for Pretty Boy (1970)
- A Force Of One (1979)
- A Man Called Sarge (1990)
- A Matter of Time (1976)
- A Rage to Live (1965)
- Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
- After Midnight (1989)
- Alakazam the Great (1961)
- Alex Cross (2012)
- All About My Mother (2000)
- Amazons Of Rome (1963)
- American Ninja (1985)
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
- Anaconda (1997)
- And Your Name Is Jonah (1979)
- Angel Eyes (2001)
- Apartment 143 (2012)
- April Morning (1988)
- Are You In The House Alone? (2022)
- Army of Darkness (1993)
- As Above, So Below (2014)
- Back to School (1986)
- Bad Education (2020)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Bailout At 43,000 (1957)
- Balls Out (2015)
- Beer (1985)
- Behind the Mask (1999)
- Belly Of An Architect (1990)
- Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981)
- Bewitched (2005)
- Billion Dollar Brain (1967)
- Blow (2001)
- Body Slam (1987)
- Born to Race (2011)
- Bowling For Columbine (2002)
- Boy of the Streets (1937)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Brides of Dracula (1960)
- Brigadoon (1954)
- Broken Embraces (2010)
- Buster (1988)
- Calendar Girl Murders (1984)
- California Dreaming (1979)
- Campus Rhythm (1943)
- Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954)
- Carpool (1996)
- Carry on Columbus (1992)
- Carve Her Name with Pride (1958)
- Chasing Papi (2003)
- Cheerleaders Beach Party (1978)
- Children Of Men (2007)
- Child’s Play (2019)
- China Doll (1958)
- Chrome and Hot Leather (1971)
- Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction (1983)
- Committed (2000)
- Conan The Barbarian (2011)
- Condor (1986)
- Confidence Girl (1952)
- Courage Mountain (1990)
- Crossplot (1969)
- Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966)
- Curse of the Undead (1959)
- Cycle Savages (1969)
- Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc. (1971)
- Damned River (1989)
- Dancers (1987)
- Danger in Paradise (1977)
- Dangerous Love (1988)
- Deep Blue Sea (1999)
- Defiance (2009)
- Deja Vu (2006)
- Desert Sands (1955)
- Desperado (1995)
- Detective Kitty O’Day (1944)
- Detective School Dropouts (1986)
- Devil (2010)
- Devil’s Eight (1969)
- Diary of a Bachelor (1964)
- Dogs (1977)
- Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title (1966)
- Double Trouble (1992)
- Down The Drain (1990)
- Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype (1980)
- Dracula (1931)
- Drag Me To Hell (2009)
- Driving Miss Daisy (1990)
- Dust 2 Glory (2017)
- Edge of Darkness (2010)
- Eight Men Out (1988)
- Eight on the Lam (1967)
- Electra Glide In Blue (1973)
- Elephant Tales (2006)
- Europa Report (2013)
- Evil Dead (2013)
- Explosive Generation (1961)
- Extraction (2015)
- Face/Off (1997)
- Fanboys (2009)
- Fashion Model (1945)
- Fatal Charm (1978)
- Fearless Frank (1969)
- Finders Keepers (2014)
- Flight That Disappeared (1961)
- Flight to Hong Kong (1956)
- Fools Rush In (1997)
- For The Love of Aaron (1994)
- For The Love of It (1980)
- For Those Who Think Young (1964)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- From Hollywood to Deadwood (1989)
- Frontera (2014)
- Fury on Wheels (1971)
- Gambit (1967)
- Ghost Story (1981)
- Gigli (2003)
- Grace Quigley (1985)
- Grievous Bodily Harm (1988)
- Hangfire (1991)
- Haunted House (2023)
- Hawks (1989)
- Hell Drivers (1958)
- Here Comes the Devil (2012)
- Hollywood Harry (1986)
- Honeymoon Limited (1935)
- Hostile Witness (1969)
- Hot Under The Collar (1991)
- Hotel Rwanda (2005)
- Hugo (2011)
- I Am Durán (2019)
- I Saw the Devil (2010)
- I’m So Excited! (2013)
- Inconceivable (2017)
- Innocent Lies (1995)
- Intimate Strangers (2006)
- Invisible Invaders (1959)
- It Rains In My Village (1968)
- Jarhead (2005)
- Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011)
- Joyride (2022)
- Juan Of The Dead (2012)
- Kalifornia (1993)
- Khyber Patrol (1954)
- La Bamba (1987)
- Labou (2009)
- Lady In A Corner (1989)
- Ladybird, Ladybird (1995)
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde (2003)
- Legend Of Johnny Lingo (2003)
- Little Dorrit (Part 1) (1988)
- Little Dorrit (Part 2) (1988)
- Little Sweetheart (1989)
- Lost Battalion (1960)
- Mama (2013)
- Mandrill (2009)
- Masters Of The Universe (1987)
- Matchless (1967)
- Meeting At Midnight (1944)
- Men’s Club (1986)
- Mfkz (2018)
- Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)
- Miss All American Beauty (1982)
- Mission of the Shark (1991)
- Mixed Company (1974)
- Mystery Liner (1934)
- National Lampoon’s Movie Madness (1983)
- New York Minute (2004)
- Nicholas Nickleby (2002)
- Night Creatures (1962)
- No (2012)
- Observe and Report (2009)
- Octavia (1984)
- October Sky (1999)
- Of Mice and Men (1992)
- One Man’s Way (1964)
- One Summer Love (1976)
- Operation Atlantis (1965)
- Overkill (1996)
- Panga (1990)
- Passport To Terror (1989)
- Phaedra (1962)
- Play Misty For Me (1971)
- Portrait Of A Stripper (1979)
- Powaqqatsi (1988)
- Predator: The Quietus (1988)
- Private Investigations (1987)
- Prophecy (1979)
- Pulse (2006)
- Quinceanera (1960)
- Raiders of the Seven Seas (1953)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Red Eye (2005)
- Red Riding Hood (1988)
- Red River (1948)
- Reform School Girls (1969)
- Riddick (2013)
- Riot in Juvenile Prison (1959)
- River of Death (1989)
- Rocky (1976)
- Rocky II (1979)
- Rose Garden (1989)
- Roxanne (1987)
- Rumble Fish (1983)
- Runaway Train (1985)
- Running Scared (2006)
- Safari 3000 (1982)
- Season Of Fear (1989)
- Secret Window (2004)
- Sense And Sensibility (1996)
- Sergeant Deadhead (1965)
- Seven Hours to Judgment (1988)
- Sharks’ Treasure (1975)
- She’s Out of My League (2010)
- She’s the One (1996)
- Sin Nombre (2009)
- Sinister (2012)
- Slamdance (1987)
- Snitch (2013)
- Son of Dracula (1943)
- Space Probe Taurus (1965)
- Spanglish (2004)
- Spell (1977)
- Stardust (2007)
- Step Up (2006)
- Sticky Fingers (1988)
- Stigmata (1999)
- Sugar (2009)
- Summer Rental (1985)
- Surrender (1987)
- Sword Of The Valiant (1984)
- Tangerine (2015)
- Tenth Man (1988)
- The Adventures Of Gerard (1978)
- The Adventures Of The American Rabbit (1986)
- The Assisi Underground (1986)
- The Bad News Bears (1976)
- The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)
- The Birdcage (1996)
- The Black Dahlia (2006)
- The Black Tent (1957)
- The Bourne Identity (2002)
- The Bourne Legacy (2012)
- The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
- The Break-Up (2006)
- The Cat Burglar (1961)
- The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
- The Clown and the Kid (1961)
- The Diary of a High School Bride (1959)
- The Dictator (2012)
- The Evictors (1979)
- The Fake (1953)
- The Family Stone (2005)
- The Final Alliance (1990)
- The Finest Hour (1991)
- The Frog Prince (1988)
- The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966)
- The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)
- The Invisible Man (1933)
- The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)
- The Late Great Planet Earth (1979)
- The Legend of Zorro (2005)
- The Little Vampire (2017)
- The Living Ghost (1942)
- The Locusts (1997)
- The Machinist (2004)
- The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery (1975)
- The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
- The Mask of Zorro (1998)
- The Mighty Quinn (1989)
- The Misfits (1961)
- The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)
- The Mouse on the Moon (1963)
- The Mummy (1932)
- The Naked Cage (1986)
- The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968)
- The Possession (2012)
- The Prince (2014)
- The Program (1993)
- The Ring (2002)
- The Sacrament (2014)
- The Savage Wild (1970)
- The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)
- The Sharkfighters (1956)
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
- The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- The Winds of Kitty Hawk (1978)
- The Wolf Man (1941)
- The Young Savages (1961)
- Three Came To Kill (1960)
- Three Kinds of Heat (1987)
- Through Naked Eyes (1983)
- Time Limit (1957)
- To Catch a Thief (1955)
- Tough Guys Don’t Dance (1987)
- Track of Thunder (1967)
- Transformations (1991)
- Transporter 3 (2008)
- Trollhunter (2011)
- True Heart (1996)
- Underground (1970)
- Unholy Rollers (1972)
- Unsettled Land (1989)
- V/H/S (2012)
- War, Italian Style (1967)
- Warriors Five (1962)
- We Still Kill the Old Way (1968)
- When A Stranger Calls (2006)
- Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)
- Where the River Runs Black (1986)
- Wild Bill (1995)
- Wild Racers (1968)
- Wild Things (1998)
- Windows (1980)
- Woman Of Straw (1964)
- Young Racers (1963)
- Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
September 7
- Single Moms Club (2014)
September 8
- Sitting in Bars with Cake (2023)
September 12
- Inside (2023)
- Kelce (2023)
September 15
- A Million Miles Away (2023)
September 19
- A Thousand and One (2023)
September 22
- Cassandro (2023)
- Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)