Coming to Disney Plus September 2023

September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

September 6

9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)

The Little Mermaid

I Am Groot (Season 2) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 4

September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive (special)

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)

Merbabies

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka – Premiere

September 13

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Premiere

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 5

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

September 15

Lang Lang Plays Disney – Premiere

September 20

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – Premiere

September 27

To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)

Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 7

September 29