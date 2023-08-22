Coming to Disney Plus September 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
1

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to Disney+ in September 2023.

September 5

  • All Wet
  • Trolley Troubles

September 6

  • 9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)
  • The Little Mermaid
  • I Am Groot (Season 2) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 4

September 8

  • 2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)
  • The Barn Dance
  • Bin Laden’s Hard Drive (special)
  • Bone Trouble
  • George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)
  • Merbabies
  • Mickey’s Kangaroo
  • Playful Pluto
  • Pluto, Junior
  • Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka – Premiere

September 13

  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)
  • Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes)
  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Premiere
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 5
  • Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

September 15

  • Lang Lang Plays Disney – Premiere

September 20

  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
  • PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6
  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – Premiere

September 27

  • To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)
  • Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 7

September 29

  • Marvel Studios Legends – “Variants”, “TVA”
  • Disney’s Launchpad (Season 2) – New Shorts Streaming
    • Beautiful, FL
    • The Ghost
    • Black Belts
    • Maxine
    • Project CC
    • The Roof

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here