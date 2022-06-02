CityTV, Murfreesboro’s government public affairs, news, and educational television service, is now available for viewing through a downloadable mobile phone App on Apple and Android devices.

Mobile users can view CityTV programming, public meetings and other videos from the convenience of their Apple and Android phones.

Just go to your device’s App store and search “Murfreesboro City TV.” Learn more by viewing this public service announcement on YouTube https://youtu.be/L-U_xnvjhLI

In addition to the new mobile phone apps (Apple and Android), CityTV can be viewed on Comcast cable channel 3 and 1094, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, YouTube, www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro, and www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv.

Murfreesboro’s government-oriented television station is annually recognized for excellence in governmental programming by the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) (https://www.natoa.org/).

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.