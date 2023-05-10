Chris Tomlin to Host Celebrity Golf Tournament at Troubadour Golf & Field Club

Grammy-award winning artist Chris Tomlin and his wife Lauren’s non-profit foundation For Others is partnering again the Troubadour Golf & Field Club in Middle Tennessee and Discovery Land Company Foundation (DLCF) for the 2nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament on May 18. A portion of the proceeds of the benefit event will help improve the lives of children and their families locally.

Over 23 celebrity golfers from across sports and music are scheduled to participate in the benefit tournament including Drew Brees, Kirk Herbstreit, Tyler Hubbard, Shay Mooney, Golden Tate, TobyMac, Ben Roethlisberger, Chris Tomlin among others. The evening will conclude with live musical performances.

Last year, For Others donated 832,500 to Discovery Land Company Foundation (DLCF) which went to help vulnerable kids and families in the surrounding area.

“”It’s been an honor and a blessing to once again lock arms with our good friends at Troubadour for this year’s Celebrity Golf Tournament and gala,” said David Nasser, For Others President. “For Others and Discovery Land Company Foundation both serve at-risk children, which makes this partnership a natural fit. We’re so excited to spend a day with our guests and friends and to see the lasting results their compassion brings.”

“We’re very blessed to have so many incredible celebrities join us to help raise awareness for some of the most vulnerable kids in our nation,” said Chad Spencer, For Others Board member.

“Their hearts for young people affected by foster care inspire us to keep advocating for holistic, effective solutions to set these kids up for an amazing future.”

“Troubadour is ecstatic to once again be partnering with For Others on such an impactful event,” said Ryan Silverstein, General Manager, Troubadour Golf & Field Club. “We can’t wait for another year of fellowship and raising money for an awesome cause.”

Tomlin and his wife Lauren have always had a heart for children and created the For Others non-profit foundation to help close the gap between children-in-need and capable care providers through raising awareness, maximizing resources, and mobilizing communities.

This year at Tomlin’s annual Good Friday Nashville concert, which began in 2017, he vowed to donate concert proceeds back to the community each year. Proceeds from this year’s event went to the Covenant Foundation and the Nashville Police Officers Foundation in support and remembrance of the recent Covenant School tragedy to honor the families, victims, and students as well as the Nashville police and first responders as the Nashville community continues to grieve. Good Friday Nashville reigns as the longest running annual charity related concert at Bridgestone Arena.

Learn more about For Others here.