Celebrate National Tender & Wing Days at Slim Chickens

Michael Carpenter
Photo by Slim Chickens
Photo by Slim Chickens

July 25, 2024 – Celebrate National Tender & Wing Days with some fresh, delicious chicken. July 26th through 29th, get 25 Tenders for only $29 or get 20 Wings for only $25. No code necessary. Both items can be found in the Party Trays section. These deals are valid for dine-in, drive-thru, online and App orders at participating locations 7/26 through 7/29.

Not valid for third party orders. Price reflected at checkout when ordering on the Slims App or website. Limit 5 per person, per order. Only for select locations July 26TH – July 29TH.

  • Memphis, Tennessee – 8477 HWY 64
  • Clarksville, Tennessee – 2900 Wilma Rudolph Blvd
  • Collierville, Tennessee – 501 W Poplar Ave
  • Hendersonville, Tennessee – 218 East Main Street
  • Jackson, Tennessee – 6 Channing Way
  • Mt. Juliet, Tennessee – 4161 N. Mt. Juliet Road
  • Murfreesboro, Tennessee – 229 N. Thompson Lane
  • Murfreesboro, Tennessee – 3261 Memorial Blvd

Source: Slim Chickens
