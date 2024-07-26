Celebrate National Tender & Wing Days at Slim Chickens

July 25, 2024 – Celebrate National Tender & Wing Days with some fresh, delicious chicken. July 26th through 29th, get 25 Tenders for only $29 or get 20 Wings for only $25. No code necessary. Both items can be found in the Party Trays section. These deals are valid for dine-in, drive-thru, online and App orders at participating locations 7/26 through 7/29.

Not valid for third party orders. Price reflected at checkout when ordering on the Slims App or website. Limit 5 per person, per order. Only for select locations July 26TH – July 29TH.

Memphis, Tennessee – 8477 HWY 64

Clarksville, Tennessee – 2900 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Collierville, Tennessee – 501 W Poplar Ave

Hendersonville, Tennessee – 218 East Main Street

Jackson, Tennessee – 6 Channing Way

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee – 4161 N. Mt. Juliet Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee – 229 N. Thompson Lane

Murfreesboro, Tennessee – 3261 Memorial Blvd

Source: Slim Chickens

