Bubbles & Bourbon to Make Debut at Marathon Music Works

Bubbles & Bourbon, an evening of sophisticated indulgence, makes its grand debut at Marathon Music Works on Saturday, December 2 from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Marathon Music Works in the chic, vibrant Marathon Village. This exclusive event promises a unique fusion of exquisite champagne, sparkling wines, cocktails, and fine bourbon in the heart of Nashville. Nashville Conflict Resolution Center is the charitable partner of Bubbles & Bourbon and will receive 100% of net proceeds.

Attendees can anticipate a night of high-class entertainment, featuring a curated selection of the finest champagnes and bourbons from around the world. From expertly crafted cocktails to rare and exceptional spirits, guests will have the opportunity to savor the finest flavors, expertly paired with gourmet delicacy including Murder Point Oysters, Olive & Sinclair Chocolate, and additional tasty bites.

“We are thrilled to introduce Bubbles & Bourbon to the Nashville community,” said Jason Eskind, of Best Brands Inc. “This event is a celebration of sophistication, bringing together connoisseurs and enthusiasts to indulge in an extraordinary beverage offerings. We invite everyone to join us for a night of memorable moments for a good cause.”

Tickets for Bubbles & Bourbon are available now and can be purchased online at www.bubblesbourbon.com.