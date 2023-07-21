Brooklyn Bowl Hosting Album Release Event with The Black Keys, Robert Finley, and More

On August 9th, Easy Eye Sound — the Nashville based label headed by Dan Auerbach and named Billboard’s 2022 Blues Label Of The Year — will celebrate the release of its forthcoming blues anthology, Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues) out August 11, with a juke joint jam at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl.

Featuring key artists that appear on the compilation, the event will feature a headlining set from The Black Keys with the band that created the GRAMMY®-nominated Delta Kream album — including Hill Country blues legends Kenny Brown (guitar) and Eric Deaton (bass) — and a special guest appearance from Robert Finley, the lifelong Louisiana musician and “undisputed star of Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Revue” (Rolling Stone). They’ll be joined on the bill by Mississippi’s Jimmy “Duck” Holmes — one of the last living Bentonia bluesmen — and emerging Chicago-based blues artist Gabe Carter.

From legendary blues masters to breakthrough newcomers and Dan Auerbach himself, the event is a celebration of the tight-knit community that blues powerhouse Easy Eye Sound has cultivated since Auerbach founded the label in 2017.

Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues) is composed of exclusive, Auerbach-produced recordings from Easy Eye Sound Studios. Featuring true legends like Ohio bluesman (and Auerbach mentor) Glenn Schwartz, RL Boyce, and the Delta gospel sounds of Leo “Bud” Welch; alongside brilliant youngbloods like Detroit duo Moonrisers and Korean-American Kentucky native Nat Myers, who was just named one of NPR Music’s Favorite New Artists of 2023, Tell Everybody! is the latest iteration of Easy Eye Sound’s mission to uplift unsung voices in the blues genre.

In shining light on honest and overlooked stories, the label has earned over a dozen GRAMMYs, toured the world as the Easy Eye Sound Revue — an R&B meets soul supergroup that reunited for NPR’s Tiny Desk — partnered with Spotify and Luck Reunion for the first annual Easy Eye Sound Fish Fry last year, and so much more. Learn more here: https://easyeyesound.com.