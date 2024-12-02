BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Event Taking Place Dec. 1-17

‘Tis the season to bring holiday hope to homeless pets! BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting a national call for adoption once again with its Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event Dec. 1-17, 2024.

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, Empty the Shelters helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners.

This lifesaving reduced-fee adoption event is a Win-Win-Win:

Adopters win because BPF pays the adoption fees allowing them to take home a spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped pet who is ready to be loved for $50 or less.

Shelters win because the event brings awareness and foot traffic, helping pets get adopted.

And, most importantly, every pet wins by finding a loving home!

at more than 390 participating organizations in 45 states. Shelters are at critical capacity and the need is urgent! Save a life and adopt a pet for just $50 or less!

There are several shelters in Tennessee that are participating. Learn more details here.

