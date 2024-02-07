Belmont Baseball Picked Sixth in Preseason Poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – February 6, 2024 – Belmont baseball has been picked to finish sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference, according to a poll by league head coaches.

The Bruins finished the 2023 season 27-33 and 10-17 in conference play. Reigning regular season and tournament champion Indiana State was picked to repeat as champions.

Belmont’s conference schedule begins Mar. 22-24 at home against UIC. The Bruins face Murray State in their first road conference series Mar. 28-30. The Bruins return home from Apr. 5-7 and face Evansville. Belmont swept the Purple Aces on the road last season, highlighted by a 13-inning 7-5 victory in the second game of a doubleheader.

The month of April kicks off with a visit to Valparaiso (Apr. 12-14), with two homes series after against Southern Illinois (Apr. 19-21) and Bradley (Apr. 26-28).

The month of May includes a series against the top two teams in the conference preseason poll: Indiana State and Missouri State. The Bruins travel to Terre Haute, Indiana on May 3-5. The Sycamores hosted and won their 2023 Regional over Iowa, before falling to TCU in the Fort Worth Super Regional. Belmont’s final home series is against Missouri State from May 10-12. The Bears were picked second in the conference after a 33-23 record in 2023, with the second-best conference record at 18-9. Sunday, May 12 will be Belmont’s Senior Day celebration.

