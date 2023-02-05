Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Goes Red For Heart Month

On Friday, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital lit the hospital red in honor of heart month. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.

Throughout February, the hospital’s heart team will be educating the community on cardiovascular health and hands-on CPR to reduce the risks for heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests pass away. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. We are grateful for the opportunity to educate our community on this lifesaving care.

“Our facility going red is the first of many ways that our hospital is recognizing heart month and raising awareness of heart disease,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “In just a few weeks, we will launch a cardiac surgery program at our facility, allowing a multitude of patients to receive the type of heart care they critically need. We are thrilled to see our heart program grow to care for patients and their families in Rutherford and surrounding communities.”