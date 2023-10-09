6 Live Shows this Week- October 9, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Jonas Brothers
Monday, October 9, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Five Albums- One Night. The Jonas Brothers is headed to Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
2Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
October 12-22, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville
Jason Isbell kicks off his Ryman Auditorium residency. This will be the third year in a row where he will perform for eight nights.
Find tickets here.
3Three Days Grace
Tuesday, October 10, 7 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 4177 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Chevelle and Three Days Grace announced their 2023 co-headline tour coming this fall featuring special guest Loathe. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on September 8 stopping in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
4Darius Rucker
Saturday, October 14, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue, Nashville
Darius Rucker just received his star on the Walk of Fame in Nashville now he will perform at Ascend Amphitheater this week with special guest Drew Holcomb.
Find tickets here.
5Bacon Brothers
Friday, October 13, 6 pm and 9 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
You have two chances to see Kevin and Michael Bacon at the Franklin Theatre. The Brothers just released the EP Erato, five song where they explore the song they were raised on 25 years ago.
Find tickets here.
6Thrice
Sunday, October 15, 7 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Thrice is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its album The Artist in the Ambulance. The band just released a rerecording of the album featuring special guests-Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, Ryan Osterman of Holy Fawn, Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music, Sam Carter of Architects, Mike Minnick of Curl Up and Die, and Brian McTernan.
Find tickets here.