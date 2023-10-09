6 Live Shows this Week- October 9, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1Jonas Brothers

photo courtesy of Jonas Brothers

Monday, October 9, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Five Albums- One Night. The Jonas Brothers is headed to Nashville this week.

Find tickets here. 

2Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

photo by Danny Clinch

October 12-22, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way North, Nashville

Jason Isbell kicks off his Ryman Auditorium residency. This will be the third year in a row where he will perform for eight nights.

Find tickets here. 

3Three Days Grace

photo from Live Nation

Tuesday, October 10, 7 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 4177 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Chevelle and Three Days Grace announced their 2023 co-headline tour coming this fall featuring special guest Loathe. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on September 8 stopping in Nashville this week.

Find tickets here. 

4Darius Rucker

photo by Todd Owyoung

Saturday, October 14, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue, Nashville

Darius Rucker just received his star on the Walk of Fame in Nashville now he will perform at Ascend Amphitheater this week with special guest Drew Holcomb.

Find tickets here. 

5Bacon Brothers

photo from Franklin Theatre

Friday, October 13, 6 pm and 9 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

You have two chances to see Kevin and Michael Bacon at the Franklin Theatre. The Brothers just released the EP Erato, five song where they explore the song they were raised on 25 years ago.

Find tickets here. 

6Thrice

Sunday, October 15, 7 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

Thrice is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its album The Artist in the Ambulance. The band just released a rerecording of the album featuring special guests-Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, Ryan Osterman of Holy Fawn, Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music, Sam Carter of Architects, Mike Minnick of Curl Up and Die, and Brian McTernan.

Find tickets here. 

