2023 Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 3

Week three of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books! We have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

1A

Oliver Springs 20, Coalfield 13

South Pittsburg 48, Gordonsville 7

McKenzie 28, Moore Co. 27

McKenzie 28, Moore Co. 27

2A

York Institute 56, Hampton 13

East Robertson 49, Smith Co. 20

Riverside 24, Huntingdon 7

Fairley 30, Memphis Business 0

3A

Alcoa 31, Gatlinburg-Pittman 7

Giles Co. 35, Meigs Co. 14

East Nashville 41, Liberty Creek 14

Dyersburg 25, Covington 24

4A

Greeneville 28, Anderson Co. 17

Upperman 17, Macon Co. 14

Pearl Cohn 41, Marshall Co. 21

Haywood 42, Dyer Co. 20

5A

Knoxville West 31, Powell 5

Walker Valley 24, Clinton 20

Page 14, Centennial 7

Southwind 28, Henry Co. 21

6A

Bradley Central 35, Bearden 14

Oakland 56, Riverdale 0

Brentwood 27, Ravenwood 20

Houston 30, Germantown 10

Division II A

MTCS 35, Columbia Academy 27

Friendship Christian 56, Nashville Christian 14

Division II AA

Boyd Buchanan 36, Davidson Academy 24

CPA 37, FRA 16

Division II AAA

McCallie 33, MBA 15

Baylor 49, Knoxville Catholic 35