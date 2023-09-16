2023 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 5

Week 5 of high school football is in the books. Here are the scores from week five.
The scores come from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Fairview 28 at Cheatham County Central 21
Waverly 22 at Harpeth 21
Sycamore 14 at Stratford 42
Davidson County
McGavock 12 at Antioch 28
Cane Ridge 13 at Stewarts Creek 28
Maplewood 28 at Glencliff 37
Kenwood 14 at Hillsboro 42
Spring Hill 27 at James Lawson 14
Hunters Lane 12 at Henry Co. 63
Nashville Overton 7 at Ravenwood 49
Ensworth 10 at Lipscomb 24
MBA 24 at Father Ryan 20
Pearl Cohn 61 at Montgomery Central 0
CPA 41 at BGA 7 (Thu)
St. George’s 7 at Davidson Academy 50
FRA 55 at Clarksville Northwest 7
Goodpasture 14 at Pope John Paul 41
Dickson County
Whites Creek 6 at Creek Wood High 14
Kirkwood 12 at Dickson County High 42
Maury County
Columbia Central 31 at Lawrence Co. 0
Summertown 0 at Mount Pleasant 46
Robertson County
White House Heritage 21 at Forrest 47
Springfield 0 at Centennial 35
Jo Byrns 12 at East Robertson 49
Greenbrier 20 at Station Camp 26
Rutherford County
Blackman 7 at Oakland 42
Huntland 0 at Eagleville 35
La Vergne 0 at Smyrna 16
Webb School 6 at Middle Tennessee Christian 56
Rockvale 6 at Riverdale 41
Siegel 21 at Hendersonville 28
Sumner County
Independence 28 at Beech 7
Gallatin 56 at Warren Co. 7
Portland 36 at Clay Co. 48
Monterey 35 at Westmoreland 14
Marshall Co. 53 at White House 14
Goodpasture 14 at Pope John Paul II 41
Williamson County
McCallie 29 at Brentwood Academy 15
CPA 41 at Battle Ground Academy 7(Thu)
Summit 0 at Brentwood High 20
Springfield 0 at Centennial 35
Fairview 28 at Cheatham Co. 21
Franklin 23 at Nolensville 34
Grace Christian 36 at Clarksville Academy 0
Independence 28 at Beech 7
Page 28 at Coffee Co. 0
Nashville Overton 7 at Ravenwood 49
Wilson County
Shelbyville 42 at Wilson Central 8
Watertown 21 at Cascade 28
Cookeville 14 at Mt Juliet 38
Green Hill 31 at Lebanon 21