Wednesday, August 3, 2022
ZZ Top Adds New Dates to Tour Including a Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

By Donna Vissman
ZZ Top added new dates to their RAW Whisky tour, and they added a stop in Middle Tennessee.

Special guest Jeff Beck will join ZZ Top at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 27th.  Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 5th at 10 am.

FirstBank Amphitheater shared in a social media post, “JUST ANNOUNCED: ZZ Top & Jeff Beck are coming to FirstBank Amphitheater on September 27! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am CST.”

RAW, a new album from the original lineup of ZZ Top that includes Billy F Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Dusty Hill created in a singular circumstance. The album was recorded at Gruene Hall in Texas, in conjunction with the documentary “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band” from Texas. The film’s director Sam Dunn sought a means to visually convey how the band made albums at its inception with all three members in the same room at the same time.

Buy your tickets for FirstBank Amphitheater show here. 

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
