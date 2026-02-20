Friday, February 20, 2026
No menu items!
Home Bridgestone Arena Zayn Announces First Solo Headline Tour Coming to Nashville

Zayn Announces First Solo Headline Tour Coming to Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
45
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN returns to the global stage with his largest solo tour to date, The KONNAKOL Tour, marking his first time headlining arenas and stadiums across North America, South America, Mexico, and the UK.

Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 31-date run kicks off on May 12, 2026, in Manchester, UK, at AO Arena, and stops at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, July 31.

ZAYN recently announced his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which will be released on April 17, 2026, and is available for pre-order now. KONNAKOL is ZAYN’s most culturally inspired project to date. The pop-forward album expands on the sound fans first heard on his record-breaking debut studio album, Mind of Mine. Additionally, the lead single from the record will arrive this Friday, February 6, titled “Die For Me.”

Tickets are on sale now here.

Click for More Events

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×