Zaxbys Serves Up Expanded Asian Zensation Lineup and New Holiday Shake

October 27, 2025 — After cementing the status of its fan-favorite Asian Zensation Zalad™ by making it a permanent menu item last year, saucy chicken chain Zaxbys® is giving fans even more ways to unleash the flavor zensation of the sweet, tangy and citrusy experience.

Enter Zaxbys expanded Asian Zensation menu starring two new limited time offerings, available exclusively for digital guests in the Zaxbys app, online at zaxbys.com and third-party delivery platforms beginning October 27 and at Zaxbys locations everywhere starting on November 3.

With Zaxbys Asian Zensation lineup, Zax fans can light up their zenses with more fresh, craveable options across the iconic flavor profile with the introduction of the new Giant Asian Zensation Chicken Finger Wrap and Sweet Asian Glazed Chicken Finger Plate, in addition to core menu items they know and love, Zaxbys Asian Zensation Zalad and Veggie Egg Rolls. Fans can choose their flavor adventure from the expanded lineup to get their fix of sweet, tangy and citrusy perfection including:

Asian Zensation Zalad™ : The go-to Zalad became a permanent fixture on the saucy chicken chain’s menu last year, combining hand-breaded Fried Chicken Fingerz™ or Grilled Chicken with chopped mixed greens, crispy wonton strips, Asian Slaw and a drizzle of Teriyaki Sauce with a Citrus Vinaigrette. Served with a crispy Veggie Egg Roll on the side.

NEW Giant Asian Zensation Wrap : All the bold, sweet-and-savory flavors of the Zalad that fans love, made fresh to order with your choice of chopped hand-breaded Fried Chicken Fingerz™ or Grilled Chicken, drizzled with Teriyaki Sauce and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with Crinkle Fries and a Small Drink.

NEW Sweet Asian Glazed Chicken Finger Plate : Zaxbys hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™, available in 4, 5 or 6 pieces, tossed in a Sweet Asian Glaze, served with Cole Slaw, Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries and a Small Drink.

Veggie Egg Rolls : A crispy side featuring two crispy wonton wrappers filled with seasoned shredded cabbage, carrots and green onion, served with a Sweet & Spicy sauce. One Veggie Egg Roll makes the perfect side to a Zalad or enjoy an order of two as a stand-alone snack.

This limited-time launch brings bold, Asian-inspired flavor in unexpected formats, giving guests new ways to enjoy their favorites without sacrificing taste, quality or convenience. Each option pairs fresh ingredients with Zaxbys bold signature sauces, delivering crispy textures and unforgettable flavor explosions.

For a limited time only starting on Monday, November 3, the flavors of Zaxbys Giant Asian Zensation Wrap and Sweet Asian Glazed Chicken Finger Plate will be unleashed at Zaxbys locations everywhere. Just can’t wait that long? The new Asian Zensation menu items are available NOW for digital guests exclusively in the Zaxbys app, online at zaxbys.com and third-party delivery platforms.

And just in time for the holidays, Zaxbys is adding something sweet with its first-ever limited-time holiday shake flavor — the Cookie Butter Shake. Hand-spun to order, this creamy vanilla shake is blended with cinnamon-spiced syrup, cookie pieces and topped with whipped cream, cookie crumbles and a cherry. Here just in time to shake up the holidays with a cozy, festive reimagination of the comfort of milk and cookies, it’s the perfect sweet finish to any Zaxbys meal.

For more details on Zaxbys latest menu items and where to find them, visit a Zaxbys near you or online at www.zaxbys.com

Source: Zaxbys

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email