Zaxby’s Launches New Dry Rubs and Peaches & Cream Milkshake

Zaxby’s is expanding its menu with a permanent new dry rubs lineup featuring three bold flavors, along with a limited-time Peaches & Cream Milkshake. Available starting February 23, 2026, the new dry rub options include Garlic Parmesan, Nashville Hot, and the fan-favorite Lemon Pepper, giving guests more ways to customize their Chicken Fingerz, wings, and fries at Zaxby’s locations nationwide.

What Are the New Zaxby’s Dry Rub Flavors for 2026

Following the introduction of Lemon Pepper, which became Zaxby’s most successful limited-time offering in 35 years, the brand is making dry rubs a permanent menu fixture with three flavor options. Each dry rub brings a distinct taste profile to classic Zaxby’s menu items.

Garlic Parmesan: A classic savory option that combines garlic, herbs, and aged parmesan flavor

Nashville Hot: A spicy, boundary-pushing flavor featuring staple Nashville cayenne heat, brown sugar, and honey

Lemon Pepper: A bold blend of zesty lemon, cracked black pepper, and a rich buttery finish

Which Zaxby’s Menu Items Come With Dry Rubs

The new dry rub flavors are available on several popular Zaxby’s meals, including the Wings & Things Meal, Chicken Finger Plate, and Traditional Wings Meal. Guests can choose to enjoy their Chicken Fingerz or wings with a dry rub on its own or pair it with any of Zaxby’s 12 signature sauces for dipping, dunking, or drizzling.

How Zax Rewardz Members Can Get Dry Rub Fries

Zax Rewardz members are getting an exclusive bonus with the dry rubs launch. Starting February 23, 2026, loyalty members can add any dry rub flavor to Zaxby’s iconic crinkle fries for a limited time. This menu hack is available exclusively through the Zaxby’s app, online at zaxbys.com, and on third-party delivery platforms through April 27, 2026.

Zaxby’s Peaches & Cream Milkshake Arrives for a Limited Time

Alongside the dry rubs launch, Zaxby’s is introducing the Peaches & Cream Milkshake on February 23, 2026. This creamy, hand-spun peach-flavored shake is topped with whipped cream and a cherry, serving as a sweet nod to Zaxby’s Georgia roots. The milkshake will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

How to Order and Find a Zaxby’s Location

Guests can try the new dry rubs and Peaches & Cream Milkshake by visiting a Zaxby's near you, ordering online at www.zaxbys.com, or downloading the Zaxby's app on Google Play or the App Store.

