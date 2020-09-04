Zaxby’s, the fast-casual restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, is rolling out “Zax Pack Hacks” for make-at-home meals using some of its best-loved ingredients, all available in its Zax Family Packs. BBQ Bacon Cheddar Fries, Chicken Parmesan on Texas Toast and Zaxby’s Skillet Scramble are three new mashups made at home from ingredients available via drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery. The brand is capitalizing on changing consumer behaviors driven by the pandemic.

“People are cooking more and looking for ways to spice up their meals,” said Joel Bulger, Zaxby’s CMO. “We got creative in the kitchen and came up with some really delicious recipes using Zaxby’s existing menu items. It’s a fun way for our guests to experiment with their favorite dishes.”

The recipe for BBQ Bacon Cheddar Fries calls for shredded cheddar cheese and bacon in addition to 2 cups of Zaxby’s crinkle fries, five boneless wings and one Zaxby’s ranch sauce cup. The one-pan dish is easy to make as a sharable appetizer or a stand-alone meal for two with Zaxby’s distinct BBQ flavor profile. Click here to view the recipe.

Chicken Parmesan on Texas Toast features Zaxby’s famous Texas toast as a base plus Zaxby’s Chicken Fingerz and marinara sauce cups. The dish is topped with parmesan cheese and makes one-two servings. View the instructions here.

Zaxby’s Skillet Scramble is made with two Chicken Fingerz and crinkle fries plus eggs, shredded cheese, salsa and a bell pepper. Chop the Chicken Fingerz and dice 1/2 cup of fries per serving and sauté in a skillet. Then use the same skillet to scramble the eggs. Zaxby’s Skillet Scramble can be served on a plate or rolled up in a tortilla as a burrito. Find the full directions here.

All three Zax Pack Hacks recipes are fast, customizable and can be doubled or tripled to feed groups. Zaxby’s first launched Zax Family Packs in April as an affordable bundled menu option to feed families sheltering at home. The limited time offering took off and has outperformed expectations, likely earning it a permanent spot on the menu.