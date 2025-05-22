Zaxby’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Milkshakes for 35th Anniversary

May 19, 2025 — Break out the candles as this year marks saucy chicken chain Zaxbys™ 35th birthday! The Georgia-based brand is celebrating with the permanent return of fan-favorite Handcrafted Milkshakes at Zaxbys locations everywhere. And the cherry on top? Now through June 1, Zax fans can enjoy half off all hand-spun, made-to-order Handcrafted Milkshakes in Zaxbys four signature flavors – Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and the iconic, Birthday Cake*.

Zaxbys Milkshakes are handspun and topped with real whipped cream, colorful sprinkles, and a Maraschino cherry. The Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry shakes are inspired by classic, craveable flavors that will transport fans back to their sweetest memories, while the iconic Birthday Cake shake is a party in a cup, infused with flavors of freshly baked cake, buttercream, and French vanilla.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just joining the party, treat yourself in honor of Zaxbys 35th year. Sip on a hand-crafted 20 oz. Zaxbys Milkshake— a flavor-packed treat, starting at just $4.99. Zaxbys Milkshakes are rolling out across menus this spring and are anticipated to be in all restaurants permanently by June this year. Check your local listings to find handcrafted Milkshakes near you—just look for the milkshake icon to find participating locations.

With summer approaching, there’s no better time or place to cool off than at Zaxbys with a refreshing, Handcrafted Milkshake. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this sweet deal while it lasts! Be sure to check out zaxbys.com and the Zaxbys app, available for download on Google Play and the App Store to determine if your local store has Milkshakes available and if you can catch the exclusive half off deal.

*Limited time offer available only at participating locations. While supplies last.

Source: Zaxbys

