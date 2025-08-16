Zapp’s Launches New Bayou Blackened Ranch Kettle Chips

Zapp’s®, the daringly different brand of chips and pretzels inspired by the sights, sounds and tastes of The Big Easy, serves up another bold bayou flavor with the launch of Bayou Blackened Ranch Flavored Kettle Chips. This addition to Zapp’s parade of intriguing flavors blends Cajun-style blackened seasoning and zesty, tangy ranch for a taste that captures the spirit of Louisiana.

Bayou Blackened Ranch Kettle Chips are thick-cut potatoes, kettle-cooked to deliver Zapp’s signature, bold flavor, and crave-worthy crunch. They join the brand’s unique potato chip flavor lineup that includes Voodoo®, Spicy Cajun Crawtators®, Big Cheezy®, Salt & Vinegar, Cajun Dill Gator-tators® and Mesquite Bar-B-Que.

Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Kettle Chips are available in 1.5, 2.5 and 8-ounce packages and can be found in major mass, grocery and convenience retailers across the U.S. and online for mail order at UtzSnacks.com.

To learn more about Zapp’s and its parade of bold flavors, visit Zapp’s website or connect with Zapp’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Source: Business Wire

