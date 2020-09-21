The Town of Smyrna has officially opened Zama Park. This pocket park honors the relationship with Smyrna’s Sister City, Zama, Japan, and the educational, social, cultural, and business exchanges between the two communities that began over 30 years ago with Smyrna’s selection as home to Nissan Group of North America’s first manufacturing facility.

Last year, Mayor Reed and Smyrna City Council members visited Zama. They saw a park there and had the idea to reproduce it here in Smyrna. Thanks to the support of Mayor Reed, the City Council, and the people of Smyrna, that idea is now a reality.