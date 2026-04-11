Zac Brown Band Song Used as Final Wake up Song For Artemis II Crew

The Zac Brown Band made history Friday morning as their global hit ‘Free’ served as the final wake-up song for the crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission, accompanied by a personal message from Zac Brown to the astronauts.

Brown shared the following message:

“Good morning Reed, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy. Zac from Zac Brown Band here, checking in from the USA. We hope that piece of our song, ‘Free,’ helps start your day with the right kind of lift. We just want to say how proud we are of you. It takes courage, grit, and freedom to chase the unknown. It’s the purest kind of American spirit. Millions back home are looking up and feeling more inspired because of you. Keep flying strong. Keep flying safe. We can’t wait to welcome you home. Come see us on the road.”

The band is bringing that same spirit to fans across the country on their headlining Love & Fear Tour, kicking off July 17th in Grand Rapids, MI. For tickets and more information, please visit: ZacBrownBand.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Brown (@zacbrown)

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