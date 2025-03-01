YTB Fatt to Perform at Brooklyn Bowl

Live Nation Urban announces the YTB FATT – NEW YEAR NEW PROBLEMS TOUR. The 23-year-old musical wunderkind will kick off the tour on Friday, March 28 in Orlando and will stop at Brooklyn Bowl on Sunday, April 13th. Fox BD, Trap Dickey, Screwly G, and HoodTrophy Bino will join YTB Fatt on the road as the supporting act.

All tickets can be purchased here.

The announcement comes amid a busy year for the multi-hyphenate, which included the release of his Billboard 200-charting (and Heatseeker Chart-topping) mixtape On Zai and his Winter 2024 EP, The Richest Foxx. With a headline tour already under his belt and major tour support for Moneybagg Yo, Sexyy Red, and Rod Wave, YTB Fatt is primed for another highly successful run of shows, performing his hottest tracks, deep cuts, and new music for his fans nationwide.

