From Metro Police January 4, 2023

Youth Services detectives are continuing to search for Jeremiah Timon Abel, 41, wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual battery concerning a victim under the age of 13.

Abel allegedly touched a friend’s daughter inappropriately while in the victim’s bedroom in mid-December.

Efforts to locate Abel thus far have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.