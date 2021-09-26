Youth Invited to Try Busting Clay Targets for Free

Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) invites youth in grades 4 through 12 to try their hand at the shotgun shooting sports.

The free Recruiting Days will be held on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 at 17 locations across the state and will introduce youth to teams in their area. To find a location near you and reserve your spot, visit tnwf.org/explore.

“Not only is Tennessee SCTP one of the biggest and best shooting programs in the nation, it’s a supportive community where new athletes are given the tools to succeed,” said Ashley Tone, Tennessee SCTP manager.

No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly-trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own.

“Whether you’ve handled a firearm before or not, Recruiting Days are a safe and fun way to try the shotgun sports for the first time,” said Tone.

Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate. Safety equipment will be provided for each participant. Most locations will have firearms available for attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own.

Oct. 2 Recruiting Day location and times:

White Pine, Tenn. at Hog Heaven Gun Club 560 Highway 113— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Oct. 9 Recruiting Day locations and times:

Brownsville, Tenn. at Brownsville Young Guns Trap and Skeet Range 1975 Beech Grove Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Celina, Tenn. at Moonshine Mountain 5548 Moss Arcot Rd— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m CT

Columbia, Tenn. at Maury County Gun Club 2879 Parsons Bend Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m CT

College Grove, Tenn. at Harpeth Scholastic Shooting sports Complex 8460 Horton Highway — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m CT

Crossville, Tenn. at Fairfield Glade Sportsmans Club 650 Shorty Barnes Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m CT

Dickson, Tenn. at Dickson Clay Commanders 2950 Highway 48 S — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m CT

Huntingdon, Tenn. at Carroll County Shooting Sports Park 1380 McAdoo Cemetery Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Kingsport, Tenn. at Cherokee Rod and Gun Club 4280 Reservoir Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Lavinia, Tenn. at Southgate Public Shooting Center 4780 Hwy 220 — 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Lebanon, Tenn. at Cedar City Gun Club 922 Whippoorwill Road — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Memphis, Tenn. at Shelby Farms 500 N Pine Lake Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Middleton, Tenn. at The Clays at Lone Oaks Farm 8875 Sain Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Moscow, Tenn. at Moscow Shooting Range 400 Roy Owens Dr — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Millington, Tenn. at T-County Shooting Range 9691 Highway 51 South — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Nashville, Tenn. at The Nashville Gun Club 1100 County Hospital Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Southside, Tenn. at Montgomery County Shooting Range 4201 Southside Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Tennessee SCTP develops athletes who win national titles and provides students opportunities to earn college scholarships. The program is run by Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, to introduce kids to the great outdoors.

To learn more about Tennessee SCTP Recruiting Day visit tnwf.org/explore.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to conserving Tennessee’s wildlife, waters, and wild places. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.