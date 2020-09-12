Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 3, 2020) — Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) invites 4th through 12th graders from all corners of the state to come learn about the shotgun shooting sports and try hitting a few targets on their own.

The free Recruiting Days will be held on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 at 18 locations across the state and will introduce youth to teams in their area. To find a location near you visit tnwf.org/explore.

The safety of Recruiting Day attendees is the top priority. In addition to firearm safety best practices, all participants, coaches, parents and volunteers will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“As one of the biggest and best shooting programs in the nation, we’re excited to welcome and introduce new athletes to the sport. Whether you’ve handled a firearm before or not, with our experienced coaches Recruiting Day is a safe and fun way to try the shotgun sports for the first time,” said Andrew Peercy, Tennessee SCTP manager.

No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly-trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own.

Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate. Safety equipment will be provided for each participant. Most locations will have firearms available attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own.

Sept. 19 Recruiting Day locations and times:

Atoka, Tenn. at Atoka Private 9234 US 51 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brownsville, Tenn. at Brownsville Young Guns Trap and Skeet Range 1975 Beech Grove Rd — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celina, Tenn. at Moonshine Mountain Shooting Range 5548 Arcot Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Columbia, Tenn. at Maury County Gun Club 2879 Parsons Bend Rd — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crossville, Tenn. at Fairfield Glade Sportsman’s Park 650 Shorty Barnes Road — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dickson, Tenn. Dickson Clay Commanders Home Range 2950 South Hwy 48 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greeneville, Tenn. at Greene County Firing Range 1435 Hal Henard Rd — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Huntingdon, Tenn. at Carroll County Shooting Sports 680 McAdoo Cemetery Rd — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Johnson City, Tenn. at Unaka Rod and Gun Club 90 Furnace Road — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kingsport, Tenn. at Cherokee Rod and Gun Club 4280 Reservoir Rd — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lavinia, Tenn. at Southgate Public Shooting Center 4780 Hwy 220 — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lewisburg, Tenn. at Henry Horton Trap and Skeet Range Skeet Range Rd — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Louisville, Tenn. at Smoky Mountain Sports Club 4286 Miser Station Rd — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Moscow, Tenn. at Moscow Shooting Range Owens Dr — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southside, Tenn. at Montgomery County Shooting Range 201 Southside Rd — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sept. 26 Recruiting Day locations and times:

Nashville, Tenn. at Nashville Gun Club 1100 County Hospital Rd — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

White Pine, Tenn. at Hog Heaven Gun Club 4403, 560 TN-113 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tennessee SCTP develops athletes who win national titles and provides students opportunities to earn college scholarships. The program is run by Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, to introduce kids to the great outdoors.

To learn more about Tennessee SCTP Recruiting Day visit tnwf.org/explore.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.