Your Taco Bell Hack Could Be The Next Nationwide Menu Item

For decades, having a go-to customized Taco Bell order has been a badge of honor for fans. In fact, well over half of all Taco Bell app checkouts include a customized menu item. Now, Taco Bell is turning that tradition into public recognition with the nationwide launch of Fan Style. The new-in app experience lets fans create, name, and share their custom orders – all while getting rewarded when others order them. It’s a standout in fan-first QSR digital strategy that puts the power in fans’ hands. It’s more than just customization; it’s a way for fans to show off their go-to creations and get the spotlight they’ve always said their orders deserve.

And as if that weren’t enough, later this year select Fan Styles will land a spot on Taco Bell’s national menu for a limited time. Chosen styles will be judged on factors such as creativity, originality, name appeal and operational feasibility – not just flavor, but the full fan-powered package that makes something menu-worthy.

There’s no formula – anyone can create a Fan Style any way they’d like. It doesn’t matter what’s in it, as long as it’s true to you. Imagine “Dan Made This”: a Cheesy Gordita Crunch that removes the Spicy Ranch and adds Creamy Jalapeño Sauce and jalapeños for extra spice. Or maybe “Liv’s Lil Snack ”: a vegetarian friendly version of the Loaded Nachos that removes the seasoned beef, adds extra beans, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. If it’s your go-to, it could be the next big thing.

It’s up to the fans to show off their Fan Style and put it on the map, but Taco Bell is giving them a boost to spread it far and wide. On July 29 from 2:00-5:00 PM, Taco Bell will roll out a one-time Tuesday Drop via the Taco Bell app, unlocking a limited number of real-world advertising placements for fans to claim. From digital billboards to movie theatre previews to sky banners, these ad spaces will help spotlight select Fan Styles and build momentum.

How It Works: Crave It. Create It. Claim It.

Available now, fans can start turning their go-to Taco Bell mashups into something bigger. Here’s how to take your signature order from personal favorite to fan-famous:

Step One: Build your personal Fan Style – In the Taco Bell app, fans can build their custom order, name it, and generate a shareable graphic to promote their creation.

– In the Taco Bell app, fans can build their custom order, name it, and generate a shareable graphic to promote their creation. Step Two: Share, share, share! -Spread the word far and wide by sharing your personalized Fan Style graphic and link for others to order.

-Spread the word far and wide by sharing your personalized Fan Style graphic and link for others to order. Step Three: Get rewarded – As others order a Fan Style via the associated link in the Taco Bell app, the creator of the Fan Style will receive rewards points equal to the value of their customized item. Fans can also keep track of how many times their Fan Style has been ordered in the My Styles page within the Taco Bell app.

Your Flavor. Your Fame.

On July 29 from 2:00-5:00 PM PT, Taco Bell will launch an exclusive Tuesday Drop in the app – giving fans the opportunity to claim high-visibility ad space to promote their Fan Style.

The drop includes beach aerial banners, mobile billboards, laser projections, cinema ad placements, a digital boat billboard, Times Square ad placement and even an adult kickball league sponsorship, offering a bold reward and serious bragging rights for fans ready to market their flavor. Aside from the Tuesday Drop, you might even find some of the biggest Taco Bell fans giving your Fan Style a try, and helping spread the word.

Fan Style celebrates what fans already do best: remix the menu, share their go-to orders, and build community around the art of self-expression through food. No brand deal needed when you’ve got an original order, incredible taste, and a fan base ready to rally.

Start Customizing Now

Fans can head to the Taco Bell app now to create their Fan Style, build their ideal order, name it, and share it with the world. The more it gets ordered, the more rewards points it racks up. Download the Taco Bell app and start building your Fan Style today for an opportunity to land on the menu and make Taco Bell history.

Source: Taco Bell

