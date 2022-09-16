Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 5 Guide

Week 5 of high school football is already here.

Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

NFHS Network Games

Schools will be broadcasting more games this week on the NFHS Network than ever before. Nearly 70 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The remaining Middle Tennessee games (with links to the broadcast) are:

Battle Ground Academy vs. Davidson Academy

Baylor School vs. Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

Beech vs. Clarksville

Blackman vs. Stewarts Creek

Brentwood vs. Ravenwood

Brentwood Academy vs. St. Benedict at Auburndale

Centennial vs. Summit

Central Columbia (PA) vs. Nolensville

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Goodpasture Christian School

Clarksville Academy vs. Nashville Christian School

Coffee County Central vs. Lebanon

Columbia Academy vs. Donelson Christian

Community vs. Giles County

Ensworth vs. Memphis University School

Ezell-Harding Christian School vs. Grace Christian

Fairview vs. Cheatham County School District

Franklin vs. Independence

Franklin County vs. Page

Gallatin vs. Hendersonville

Glencliff vs. Montgomery Central

Hillwood vs. Marshall County

Hunters Lane vs. Wilson Central

Jackson County vs. East Nashville Magnet

Kenwood vs. Springfield

Lincoln County vs. Spring Hill

Loretto vs. Mt. Pleasant

Maplewood vs. Stratford STEM Magnet School

Northeast vs. Portland

Oakland vs. Siegel

Riverdale vs. Rockvale

Sycamore vs. White House Heritage

Trousdale County vs. Westmoreland

Watertown vs. Whites Creek

Watching the games is easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.