Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 4 Guide

Three weeks of high school football are in the books!

Week 3 featured the first region matchups for many schools. Week 4 features most schools venturing outside their region for games, as only 11 games feature region vs. region opponents. Seven teams this week will face opponents that are not members of TSSAA. Fifteen games during Week 4 will not be played on Friday night and only seven games feature non-member opponents

This summer, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.

Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

NFHS Network Games

Schools will be broadcasting more games this week on the NFHS Network than ever before. Nearly 70 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. The remaining Middle Tennessee games this week (with links to the broadcast) are:

Brentwood vs. Henry County

Camden Central vs. McEwen

Christian Academy of Knoxville vs. Goodpasture Christian School

Clarksville vs. Dickson Christian

Coffee County Central vs. Page

Columbia Academy vs. Franklin Road Academy

Davidson Academy vs. Hunters Lane

Donelson Christian vs. White House Heritage

Eagleville vs. Gordonsville

Franklin vs. Stewarts Creek

Gallatin vs. Station Camp

Grace Christian vs. The King’s Academy

Harpeth vs. Sycamore

Hillsboro vs. East Nashville Magnet

Hillwood vs. Montgomery Central

John Overton vs. Maplewood

Lincoln County vs. Rockvale

Marshall County vs. Tullahoma

McGavock vs. Stratford STEM Magnet School

Middle Tennessee Christian School vs. Mt. Juliet Christian

Mt. Pleasant vs. Zion Christian

Nolensville vs. Liberty Creek

Oakland vs. Ravenwood

Portland vs. White House

Smith County vs. Westmoreland

For a list of all Tennessee events this week on the Network, go to https://tssaasports.com/ nfhsnetwork/.

Watching the games is easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.