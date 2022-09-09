Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 4 Guide

Three weeks of high school football are in the books!
Week 3 featured the first region matchups for many schools. Week 4 features most schools venturing outside their region for games, as only 11 games feature region vs. region opponents. Seven teams this week will face opponents that are not members of TSSAA. Fifteen games during Week 4 will not be played on Friday night and only seven games feature non-member opponents
This summer, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.
Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
NFHS Network Games
Schools will be broadcasting more games this week on the NFHS Network than ever before. Nearly 70 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. The remaining Middle Tennessee games this week (with links to the broadcast) are:
Brentwood vs. Henry County
Camden Central vs. McEwen
Christian Academy of Knoxville vs. Goodpasture Christian School
Clarksville vs. Dickson Christian
Coffee County Central vs. Page
Columbia Academy vs. Franklin Road Academy
Davidson Academy vs. Hunters Lane
Donelson Christian vs. White House Heritage
Eagleville vs. Gordonsville
Franklin vs. Stewarts Creek
Gallatin vs. Station Camp
Grace Christian vs. The King’s Academy
Harpeth vs. Sycamore
Hillsboro vs. East Nashville Magnet
Hillwood vs. Montgomery Central
John Overton vs. Maplewood
Lincoln County vs. Rockvale
Marshall County vs. Tullahoma
McGavock vs. Stratford STEM Magnet School
Middle Tennessee Christian School vs. Mt. Juliet Christian
Mt. Pleasant vs. Zion Christian
Nolensville vs. Liberty Creek
Oakland vs. Ravenwood
Portland vs. White House
Smith County vs. Westmoreland
