Your Home, The Ultimate Game Day Destination: Fall Hosting Made Easy

Make your home the go-to spot this fall—comfortable seating, easy flow, and smart prep turn every gathering into a great one. Whether you’re cheering on the Titans, supporting the Commodores, or just bringing family together for Sunday dinner, the right setup makes all the difference between hosting that feels stressful and hosting that feels effortless.

At DT McCall & Sons, we’ve been helping Middle Tennessee families create homes perfect for gathering for over 100 years. From comfortable seating that keeps everyone happy during overtime to appliances that make cleanup a breeze, we understand what it takes to turn your house into the place everyone wants to watch the game.

Great hosting isn’t about having the fanciest setup—it’s about having the right setup for how you actually live and entertain.

Comfort-First Furniture That Works for Real Life

When you’re hosting, everyone needs a good seat with a clear view. That means mixing recliners and sectionals thoughtfully, adding occasional tables where people can actually reach them, and making sure there’s room to move around even when the house is full.

A sectional gives you plenty of seating, while a recliner or two provides the premium spots for your most enthusiastic fans.

Reliable Appliances for Prep and Cleanup

Nothing ruins a great party like an oven that won’t heat evenly or a dishwasher that can’t handle the post-game cleanup. Reliable appliances from GE, LG, and other trusted brands mean you can focus on your guests instead of worrying about your equipment.

Value That Helps You Say “Yes” to Entertaining

Our everyday low pricing, free delivery within 125 miles, and easy financing options mean you can create the entertaining space you want without financial stress.

Room-by-Room Game-Day Setup

Living/Media Room: Where the Action Happens

Orient your recliners and sectionals so everyone has a clear view. Mix seating types—sectionals for groups who want to chat during commercial breaks, recliners for the serious fans who don’t want to miss a play.

Side tables are essential for plates and cups. According to Better Homes & Gardens, successful entertaining furniture serves multiple purposes without cluttering the space.

Kitchen: Your Game-Day Command Center

Set up staging zones for cold storage, warming, and cleanup that work with your traffic patterns. A beverage station near high-traffic paths keeps guests happy without creating kitchen bottlenecks.

Your refrigerator becomes crucial—having enough space for drinks, make-ahead trays, and leftovers can make or break your prep strategy.

Entry/Dining: The Flex Zones

Create a drop zone for coolers and coats near your entry. Flex seating solutions in your dining area can handle overflow from the living room or provide space for pre-game snacks.

November in Nashville: Your Game-Day Guide

Tennessee’s fall sports calendar gives you plenty of reasons to put your hosting setup to work:

NFL – Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium)

Sun Nov 2 vs Los Angeles Chargers, 12:00 PM CT

Sun Nov 16 vs Houston Texans, 12:00 PM CT

Sun Nov 23 vs Seattle Seahawks, 12:00 PM CT

Sun Nov 30 vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 PM CT

Check Tennessee Titans official site for schedule updates.

College – Vanderbilt Commodores (FirstBank Stadium)

Sat Nov 8 vs Auburn – Afternoon window

Sat Nov 22 vs Kentucky (Senior Day) – Afternoon window

Visit Vanderbilt Athletics for confirmed times.

College – Tennessee State University (Nissan Stadium)

Sat Nov 1 vs Lindenwood, 3:30 PM

Sat Nov 15 vs Gardner-Webb, 1:30 PM

Check Tennessee State University Athletics for updates.

Hosting Success Essentials

Seating and Sightlines

Orient recliners and sectionals toward the action, then add ottomans for overflow seating that doesn’t block views. The goal is making sure everyone feels included.

Kitchen Flow for Game Day

Pre-game prep works best with reliable ranges that heat evenly. Post-game cleanup becomes manageable with high-capacity dishwashers that handle everything from serving platters to sauce-covered plates.

Sound and Screen Setup

A large-format TV paired with a quality soundbar ensures every seat is a good seat. Nothing kills energy like fans straining to hear play-by-play from the kitchen.

Comfort Touches

Keep throws and pillows accessible—games can run long. Small tables beside every seating area and a basket for extra blankets show you’ve thought about guests’ comfort.

Quick Menu and Prep Tips

Make-ahead dips, sliders, and sheet-pan wings can be prepped earlier, leaving you free to enjoy the company. A dedicated beverage zone with ice chest and cups keeps drink service flowing.

Use spare refrigerator space in your garage for drinks and prepped trays. Label power strips and cables for your TV setup—nothing creates hosting stress like scrambling with technology when guests arrive.

As Food Network suggests, the best entertainment happens when the host can actually relax and enjoy the event.

Why “Make It McCalls” Works for Hosts

Free Delivery and Haul-Away Service

Our free delivery within 125 miles means your new sectional arrives ready to work, and haul-away service (where applicable) handles your old furniture during busy hosting season.

Local, Family-Owned Expertise

With over 100 years of helping Middle Tennessee families, we understand the difference between furniture that looks good in showrooms and furniture that works in real homes with real gatherings.

Ready to host the season? Visit your nearest DT McCalls in Carthage, Cookeville, Lafayette, Lebanon, or Franklin to try seating in person, compare appliance packages, and schedule free delivery—so you can focus on friends, family, and the game.

DT McCall & Sons—your trusted source for home furniture and appliances in Middle Tennessee. Making homes comfortable for over 100 years.

