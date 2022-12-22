Your Holiday Weekend Guide: Christmas Lights, Pictures With Santa, Ice Skating & More

It’s the holiday weekend, you may have family in town looking for things to do. We’ve rounded up a list of happenings for the weekend.
1Visit Santa
In case you changed your mind about your list or you haven’t had time to visit the man in the red suit, we have places where you can see Santa.
2Take a Look at Christmas Lights
In between planning your holiday meal, take a break, grab your family and friends to take a look at Christmas tree lights.
3Attend a Special Holiday Event
We’ve rounded up five special holiday events you can attend this weekend. From an immersive experience to ice skating.
4Try a Pop-Up Bar
What can be more festive than sitting in some of your favorite spots decorated with a holiday theme. Here are a few places to check out this season.
5Go Ice Skating
Ever wanted to try ice skating? It is also a lot of fun, especially this time of year. We found 7 places to go ice skating in Middle Tennessee.