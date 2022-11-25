Your Guide to the Last Week of High School Football Playoffs

The TSSAA Playoffs continue Friday, November 25 as teams across Tennessee battle for the final spots in the BlueCross Bowl state football title games. Championship games in all nine classes will be held Dec. 1-3, 2022 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
The matchups for the Division II title games on Thursday, Dec. 1 have been set as CPA will face Lipscomb Academy at 11 a.m. eastern, Friendship Christian will face Nashville Christian at 3 p.m. eastern, and Baylor will face MBA at 7 p.m. eastern. Tickets for the semifinal and final rounds are available through GoFan. For tickets click here.
NFHS Network Games
The NFHS Network will be bringing all nine of the BlueCross Games and more than half of the playoff games on Friday night to fans that are unable to attend games in person via their live video streaming platform.
Anderson Co. vs. Red Bank
Clay County vs. Coalfield
Decatur County Riverside vs. Huntingdon
Haywood vs. Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet
Maryville vs. Oakland
McKenzie vs. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
West vs. Powell
BlueCross Bowl State Championships
The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships will be held December 1-3, 2022 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Thursday, Dec. 1
DII-AA Championship Game – 11 AM EST
DII-A Championship Game – 3 PM EST
DII-AAA Championship Game – 7 PM EST
Friday, Dec. 2
Class 3A Championship Game – 11 AM EST
Class 1A Championship Game – 3 PM EST
Class 5A Championship Game – 7 PM EST
Saturday, Dec. 3
Class 4A Championship Game – 11 AM EST
Class 2A Championship Game – 3 PM EST
Class 6A Championship Game – 7 PM EST