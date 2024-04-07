Your Guide to Parking at the Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main Street, Franklin.

If you are headed to an event at the Franklin Theatre, here is where you can park. The Franklin Theatre does not offer a dedicated parking lot.

1Street Parking

Photo from Visit Franklin

There is free street parking in downtown Franklin. Parking in the downtown core is time-restricted and is enforced Monday through Friday, 8AM to 5PM. Time-restricted parking is not enforced on Saturdays, Sundays, and City Holidays.

2Parking Garage at 2nd Avenue

Photo by Donna Vissman

108 2nd Avenue S, Franklin

The City of Franklin owns the garage, which has approximately 300 parking spots. Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and overnight parking is not allowed.

3Parking Garage at 4th Avenue

Photo by Donna Vissman

115 4th Avenue S, Franklin

The City of Franklin owns the garage, which has approximately 300 parking spots. Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and overnight parking is not allowed.

4Harpeth Hotel

Photo courtesy of Harpeth Hotel

130 2nd Avenue N, Franklin

The Harpeth Hotel offers valet parking to those in the downtown Franklin area for a rate of $45.

5Parking Garage Next to Harpeth Hotel

Photo by Donna Vissman

122 2nd Avenue S, Franklin

Laz Parking Management operates the parking garage. The hourly rate is $5 per hour and a max of $50 per day.

