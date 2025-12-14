Your Guide to Nashville’s Big Bash: What to Bring, How to Get There, and More

Ring in the new year at Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash in unforgettable fashion. Friends from all over are invited to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for a FREE night of music and celebration featuring headlining performances from Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Bailey Zimmerman.

The country superstars will perform live at Nashville’s very own Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, airing LIVE Wednesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

Gospel music legend CeCe Winans will take the stage as a special guest, bringing her powerhouse vocals to the night’s festivities alongside the acclaimed Fisk Jubilee Singers, adding a soulful note to the star-studded lineup that Music City locals and visitors can enjoy for free at Bicentennial Park’s main stage. The event will take place rain or shine.

Here are things to know about the big event.

Transportation

RIDE SHARE & TAXI SERVICES DROP OFF AND PICK UP LOCATIONS

James Robertson Parkway between 4th Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way

James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (Capitol Hill side)

Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Nashville Farmers’ Market Entrance to Jefferson Street

Jefferson Street between 6th Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

RIDE SHARE & TAXI STAGING AREA

As available, parking lots located at 10th Circle North near Charlotte Avenue

ADA VEHICLE PASSENGER UNLOADING & LOADING ZONES

Vehicles with ADA Permit Hangtags or License Plates will be allowed to drop off and pick up on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near the Tennessee State Museum, north of Locklayer Street. Vehicles may stop only to drop off and pick up.

SCOOTER CORRAL LOCATIONS

James Robertson Parkway between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue (on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Harrison Street at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (SE corner of intersection)

Rep. John Lewis Way south of Jefferson Street (near Tennessee State Library & Archives)

BICYCLE STORAGE STATIONS

James Robertson Parkway between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue (on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Jefferson Street at 7th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

Parking Lot at Harrison Street & 4th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

TRANSIT

WEGO PUBLIC TRANSIT

WeGo Public Transit will have service on December 31, 2025, for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Shuttle service will run between Broadway and the Bicentennial Mall. A WeGo Star special event train will also be available on New Year’s Eve as a safe ride for those celebrating the new year.

WEGO BUS SERVICE

WeGo will operate weekday bus service on December 31. Many buses will operate on detours through Downtown but will resume regular routing once out of the downtown area. For service after midnight, passengers should plan to board at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., since detours due to unplanned road closures may affect service to other stops in downtown. Major corridors will operate until 1:15am.

Buses depart WeGo Central at 12:15am, 12:45am, and 1:15am on these major corridor routes, except as noted.

3 – West End

4 – Shelby (no 12:45am departure)

7 – Hillsboro Pike

8 – 8th Avenue South

22 – Bordeaux

23 – Dickerson Pike

50 – Charlotte Pike

52 – Nolensville Pike

55 – Murfreesboro Pike

56 – Gallatin Pike

Customer Care personnel will be available to assist customers at the Ticket Window from 6:00am to 6:30pm and in the Call Center from 6:30am to 10pm on New Year’s Eve. A detailed schedule of bus operations for the evening is available on WeGoTransit.com.

Park & Rides are available outside of Downtown and accessible by the select late night routes at the following locations:

Vanderbilt University parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3)

Bellevue Park & Ride (Route 3B)

Dollar General at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A)

Hickory Hollow Global Mall at The Crossings (Route 55)

Madison Square behind Job Billiards (Route 56)

Customers may also want to consider using WeGo Link or rideshare as a first- or last-mile connection to the bus.

WEGO SERVICE TO EVENT (6:15PM – 1:30AM)

Effective 6:15pm, WeGo will operate a bus exclusively between Broadway and the concert/fireworks at Bicentennial Mall. A stop will be located on Broadway in front of Hume-Fogg between 7th Avenue and Rosa L. Parks and at Bicentennial Mall on James Robertson Parkway between 6th and 7th Avenues. These buses will run a continuous loop between 7th Avenue North and the Bicentennial Mall for event goers, leaving approximately every 10 minutes until 1:30am.

NEW YEAR’S EVE TRAIN (ARRIVES AT RIVERFRONT AT 8PM, DEPARTS ONE HOUR AFTER EVENT)

An allotment of 650 tickets is now on sale to the public. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase at ticketsnashville.com. Tickets will be on sale until an hour prior to departure or until they are sold out, whichever comes first. Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they will be required to sit in a parent’s lap.

The New Year’s Eve train schedule is as follows:

Lebanon Station | 7pm

Hamilton Springs Station | 7:08pm

Martha Station | 7:15pm

Mt. Juliet Station | 7:25pm

Hermitage Station | 7:35pm

Donelson Station | 7:45pm

Upon arrival at Riverfront Station, buses will be available to take customers directly to Bicentennial Mall.

Things You Can and Can’t Bring to the Event

PERMITTED ITEMS

Clear bags no larger than 12″ x12″ x6″

Non-transparent wallets and cases, no larger than 4.5” by 6.5”

Personal cameras

PROHIBITED ITEMS

No bags not fitting those as specified in Permitted Items list

No guns, knives, weapons or other dangerous devices of any kind

No backpacks or luggage

No coolers

No handheld umbrellas of any size

No outside alcoholic beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated Official Event Vendor are allowed on site.

No illegal substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (service animals permitted)

No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation, or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)

No wagons or pull-carts

No unauthorized personal transport devices, including: bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, Jump, Gotcha, Bolt), or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA devices (event credentials required)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices which disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No other noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

No performances/demonstrations of any type outside of the designated Freedom of Expression zone

No chairs of any type

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No inserting stakes, poles or other objects into the ground, or using ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

No blankets or ground tarps

No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

No audio recorders or video cameras

No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks or selfie sticks

No aerosol containers of any kind

No sealed containers of any kind

No throwing objects

No smoking, e-cigs, or vaping outside of designated smoking area

No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

No large chains or spiked jewelry

No signs, flags on sticks, or poles

No pepper spray

PHONE RECORDINGS OF CONCERTS ARE ILLEGAL: No Bootleg Recordings, Streaming or Reposting





