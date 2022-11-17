Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Parades

The holiday season is upon us and the Christmas season isn’t complete without a Christmas parade. Enjoy these Christmas parades throughout Middle Tennessee.
1Westmoreland Chamber Christmas Parade 2022
December 3, 2022, at 2:30 pm
The parade begins at Westmoreland Middle School and concludes in Downtown Westmoreland
Schedule:
11:00 AM – Line Up Begins
1:00 PM – Float Judging
2:30 PM – Parade Begins
Tickets and entry form here.
2Portland Christmas Festival & Parade – “Winter Wonderland”
December 3, 2022, at 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Main Street activities begin at 3 pm including food vendors, live music, cookie decorating, a visit with Santa, and more! The parade will begin at 5:30 pm at Freedom Drive and travel south on Highway 109 to Portland East Middle School. This year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland”
Want to be in the parade? Email kristen@portlandcofc.com or fill out the parade application online here.
3Mt Juliet Christmas Parade
December 10, 2002, 11 am
*rainout date will be December 17, 2022
The theme for this year’s Mt Juliet Christmas Parade is “A Golden Christmas”.
The parade route is Mt. Juliet League off of Lebanon Rd. to East Division Street off of N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Parade Timeline:
- 7:30 AM- 9:30 AM- Parade Staging
- 10:00 AM- 10:15 AM- Float Judging
- 10:45 AM- Mt. Juliet Rd. Closed
- 10:45 AM- Moment of Silence honoring the memory of Rowan Ace Frensley
- 11:00 AM- Parade begins
Click here for more information.
4Lebanon Christmas Parade
December 4, 2022, 1pm – 4pm (parade at 2pm)
Historic Lebanon Square
This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays.” There will be food trucks on the square, opportunities for the kids to send letters to Santa and, of course, shopping and dining!
5Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
December 3, 2022, at 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The City of Columbia, in partnership with the Columbia Main Street Corporation, invites you to attend the annual Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting! This nighttime parade kicks off at 6:00 PM beginning at the Trotwood/W. 7th Street split and marches eastward into downtown and around the Courthouse Square, lasting approximately 1 1/2 hours. The parade will transition to the tree lighting with about 20 minutes of live entertainment to allow time for parade participants to return to the Square for the tree lighting.
If you want to be in the parade, you have until November 22 to fill out the entry form here.
6Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade
December 3, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Historic Franklin Main Street
Franklin, TN 37064
Partnering with the Williamson County Fine Arts Programs, the Franklin Kiwanis Club brings together the talented youth from Williamson County middle and high schools, as well as community groups, local businesses, dance teams, nonprofit organizations, and family entries to create a fabulous Christmas parade in historic downtown Franklin.
The parade is the only fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club each year. Monies raised are used to provide multiple $1,000.00 scholarships to local graduating seniors, to support the Williamson County Fine Arts Programs, and to support numerous local organizations that provide services to children.
You may register to be a parade participant here.
7Spring Hill Christmas Parade
December 10, 2022, at 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Tennessee Children’s Home
2225 Dr. Robertson Rd.
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Get out your tinsel, your leg warmers, the Aqua Net, and all the neon you can find for the Spring Hill Christmas Parade 2022: Electric Boogaloo.
That’s right, this year’s theme is the 1980s! Will there be breakdancing in the streets? We sure hope so!
Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 10 at 5 pm so you can go Back to the Future with the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill, TN. We may not be able to get up to 88MPH, but we’ll time travel nonetheless!
8Springfield Christmas Parade – Rudolph’s Night to Shine
November 19, 2022, at 6:00 pm
This year’s parade will once again be held at night! There will be tons of colorful bright lights and of course, there will be a winner for Best Float Design and the winner will be based on keeping in line with the theme. We all need some extra cheer and there is no better place to get your fill than the Springfield Christmas Parade.
The Chamber of Commerce is one of the collection sites for the ‘Kiwanis for Kids’ toy drive. There will be toy collection boxes at the parade check-in site. The parade registration fee is a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots per vehicle/float. Groups of 5 or more are asked to bring multiple toys. The need is bigger than ever this year. Cash/gift cards for Walmart etc to shop for the older children will also be accepted.
9Fairview Christmas Parade
December 10, 2022, at 4:30 pm
Don’t miss the Fairview Christmas parade. If your business or organization would like to participate, , please email Richard Ross at rross@fairview-tn.org or drop by City Hall for an entry form.
10Gallatin Christmas Parade
December 10, 2022, at 12:00 pm
The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce proudly invites you to participate in the Goddard School 2022 Gallatin Christmas Parade: “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The parade kicks off at noon and will end with Santa Claus kicking off the holiday season!
Registration form here.
11Leipers Fork Christmas Parade
December 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm
The Grand Marshal for the parade was announced to be Lee Roy Parnell. Previous Grand Marshals include Kid Rock, Loretta Lynn, and John Schneider riding in General Lee.
Like other parades, you will see school bands and local organizations. Still, you can also expect to see antique tractors, horses, Hatcher Dairy Farm cows, and there are always other celebrities who make a surprise appearance.
Please arrive early as there is only ONE road thru the village and it will be closed at 1:50pm.
12Goodlettsville Christmas Parade
December 3, 2022, at 4:00 pm
The annual Christmas Parade is a time for our community to come together and celebrate the holiday season. We encourage businesses, organizations, and groups alike to enter a float and participate with their community peers. For those that are interested in competing for the best Organization Representation/Performance, judges will award cash prizes to the top 3 places in this category.
All proceeds from registration are put back into the community in the form of a donation to the Goodlettsville Help Center.
Interested in entering your business, organization, or group to participate in the parade? Click here to fill out an application.
For those participating in the parade, please note that there is no parking on Memorial Drive or French Street. Drop-off is available at the Delmas Long Community Center or parents may walk children in after temporarily parking in the Liz’s Kitchen parking lot. Vehicles may not remain parked in that lot for the duration of the parade. The parade ends at the Goodlettsville Plaza and floats do not return to the starting point. See the staging map here.
13Dickson Christmas Parade
December 17, 2022, at 6:30pm
2021’s nighttime Christmas Parade was such a success, the city decided to do it again this year! This year’s theme is Tennessee Christmas. The parade leaves the DCHS parking lot at 6:30 and makes its way down Main St. with your friends and neighbors displaying what a Tennessee Christmas means to them.
14White Bluff Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 10, 4:30 pm
The annual White Bluff Christmas parade is Saturday, December 10 at 4:30 p.m. For more info, please call the Town of White Bluff City Hall at 615-797-3131.
15Ashland City Christmas Parade
The Ashland City Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 5pm. This year’s theme is Christmas movies.
Registration is open for parade floats. There is a limit of two floats per Christmas movie, so submit your entry early.
The town has already announced that they’ve hit their limit on floats for Grinch, Polar Express, Elf the Movie, The Star, Christmas Vacation (Chevy Chase), Charlie Brown, Christmas Story, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, and Frosty the Snowman
Entry deadline is Monday, November 28, 2022. Registration is required to participate.
Printed completed entry forms can be emailed to vblack@ashlandcitytn.gov or delivered in person to City Hall, located at 233 Tennessee Waltz Parkway, Suite 103, Ashland City, TN 37015.
16Clarksville Christmas Parade
December 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
All parade participants are encouraged to choose their favorite Christmas movie and decorate their float or vehicle accordingly. In order to be eligible for an award, one must decorate according to the theme.