Young Leaders Council Honors Two Outstanding Community Leaders at 2025 Leadership Luncheon

Young Leaders Council (YLC), Middle Tennessee’s premier nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the region’s volunteer leadership base, proudly recognized two distinguished community leaders at its 2025 Leadership Luncheon on November 19.

Joanne Pulles, vice president of community engagement at HCA Healthcare, received the 2025 Diane L. Hayes Legacy of Leadership Award, honoring her extraordinary contributions to the Middle Tennessee community and her longstanding commitment to service and nonprofit leadership.

Brittany Irby, senior director of civic and community engagement for the Nashville Mayor’s Office, was named the 2025 Young Leader of the Year, recognizing her exceptional civic leadership, dedication to public service and impact on Nashville’s continued growth and inclusivity.

“Celebrating 40 years of Young Leaders Council means showcasing the exceptional people who have dedicated their lives to making our community better,” said Kim James, executive director of YLC. “Joanne and Brittany reflect the very best of Nashville’s spirit and we’re proud to watch them carry the mission forward.”

The awards were presented before an audience of more than 300 YLC alumni, nonprofit partners, corporate sponsors and community leaders gathered at The Westin Nashville. The luncheon also featured a keynote address from Matt Cahill, president of Parking Management Company and a U.S. military veteran with more than 30 years of executive leadership experience. Cahill delivered an inspiring message centered on resilience, compassion and purpose.

This year’s luncheon also marked a significant milestone: YLC’s 40th anniversary. Since its founding, YLC has equipped more than 3,600 young professionals with the leadership skills, mentorship and nonprofit board training needed to replenish Middle Tennessee’s volunteer leadership base. The annual luncheon serves as a key fundraising initiative for the YLC program, which offers multiple leadership cohorts each year across Middle Tennessee.

About Young Leaders Council

YLC was founded in 1985 by the Council of Community Services, in partnership with the Frist Foundation (formerly the HCA Foundation) and the United Way. More than 175 individuals complete the YLC training annually through the Nashville Spring; Junior League of Nashville; Massey College of Business at Belmont University; Nashville Fall; and Williamson County Cohorts. For more information, please visit www.youngleaderscouncil.org.

