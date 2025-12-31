Young Leaders Council Announces Fall 2025 Graduates

Young Leaders Council (YLC), the only nonprofit in Middle Tennessee committed to broadening and strengthening Nashville’s volunteer leadership base, announced that 68 young professionals from the Nashville and Williamson County Fall 2025 Cohorts have completed the organization’s nonprofit board skills training program.

This diverse group of emerging leaders are now preparing to serve local nonprofits in meaningful leadership roles. Facilitated by industry experts , the program equips participants with a foundation in critical board skills and leadership.

Graduates completed the 11-week training in November and are now transitioning into year-long internships as non-voting board members across area nonprofit organizations. Through these placements, participants will apply their skills and energy immediately, supporting YLC’s mission to strengthen Nashville’s nonprofit sector by training diverse, committed individuals to effectively serve on boards.

“For forty years, YLC has prepared young professionals with the skills, insight and community focus required to make a meaningful difference in the nonprofit sector. Celebrating this year’s graduates during our 40th anniversary highlights the lasting impact of dedicated and values-driven leadership,” said Kim James, Executive Director of YLC. “These emerging leaders represent the future of Nashville’s nonprofit landscape. They are ready to step in, lead boldly and strengthen our community.”

