After an employee at the Brentwood Family YMCA on Concord Road tested positive for COVID-19, the YMCA announced it is suspending group programming effective Monday, March 16 at all YMCA of Middle Tennessee locations. This includes but is not limited to classes for Seniors, Group Exercise Classes and Y-Play/YAC.

The Brentwood Family YMCA is also closed in order to perform a professional deep cleaning of the entire building per CDC guidelines.

“With growing evidence of community spread of the virus, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend these programs and services as an added precaution in observation of the CDC’s recommendations about safe social distancing.”

Help Us Keep One Another Healthy

While the CDC and World Health Organization report most infected individuals experience only mild symptoms and recover fully, members are encouraged to protect themselves and others through good hygiene practices:

1. Wash hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds. This will kill the virus on your hands and prevent its spread.

2. Utilize the hand sanitizer available throughout the building before and after using equipment or touching other surfaces like doorknobs, countertops, etc.

3. Use the cleaner provided to wipe down equipment before and after use. It is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for its effectiveness in killing COVID-19.

4. Use a tissue and dispose of it if you have a runny nose.

5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

6. If you don’t feel well, please stay home.