The YMCA of Middle Tennessee issued the following statement on their coronavirus protocol:

With a confirmed case of Coronavirus in Williamson County, we want to provide you with an important update about how our YMCAs are working to minimize the spread of all viruses, including COVID-19.

The cleaning products we use on heavily trafficked areas and hard surfaces in our YMCAs are rated as effective in killing COVID-19.

Our existing routine cleaning processes are in compliance with the CDC’s recommendations for preventing the spread of viruses, including Coronavirus.

As an added precaution, all three Williamson County YMCA locations are coordinating with their third party cleaning vendors to increase the cleaning regimen on highly trafficked surfaces throughout their facilities.

You should also notice hand sanitizer placed throughout your local YMCA for your use.

Help us keep each other healthy While the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization report most infected individuals experience only mild symptoms and recover fully, members are encouraged to protect themselves and others through good hygiene practices:

Wash hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds. This will kill the virus on your hands and prevent its spread.

Utilize the hand sanitizer available throughout the building before and after using equipment or touching other surfaces like doorknobs, countertops, etc.

Use the cleaner provided to wipe down equipment before and after use. It is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for its effectiveness in killing COVID-19.

Use a tissue and dispose of it if you have a runny nose. Cough or sneeze into elbows or tissues, then throw the tissue in the trash.

If you or your child don’t feel well, please stay home.

