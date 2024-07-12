YMCA of Middle Tennessee Enhances Summer Camp Experience with $26,000 Grant

Approximately 4,000-day campers this summer are receiving healthy breakfast and snacks thanks to a generous grant awarded by BJ’s Charitable Foundation.

The Foundation gifted the Y’s Camp Widjiwagan $26,000 to fully underwrite adding a light breakfast for bus-riding day campers and to supplement the afternoon snack for all day campers. These snacks ensure children are well-fed and energized when they arrive at camp and refueled before they head home each day.

“The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is grateful for BJ’s Charitable Foundation’s interest in our work and the generous gift they have provided to help ensure our campers have a transformative and nourishing experience at summer camp,” said Luke Dooley, executive director of the Joe C. Davis YMCA Outdoor Center and Camp Widjiwagan.

“At BJ’s, we are committed to taking care of the families who depend on us,” said Kirk Saville, head of communications, BJ’s Wholesale club. “We are proud to partner with the Y to support children and families in the Middle Tennessee community. The grant from BJ’s Charitable Foundation will provide breakfast and snacks for the YMCA Camp Widjiwagan.”

In addition, the company donated a one-year BJ’s Wholesale Club business membership to help the Y with other purchasing needs.

During its 10 weeks of summer programming, Camp Widjiwagan operates nine bus routes, picking up and dropping off nearly 4,000-day campers, including a Mt. Juliet bus stop. In 2023, the Y served more than 300,000 meals and snacks to children in before and after-school programs across four Middle Tennessee counties. All children in YMCA programs receive a healthy snack or meal every day, ensuring children in YMCA’s care have the nutrition they need to learn, grow and thrive.

