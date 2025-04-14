YMCA of Middle Tennessee Activates Five Days of Action to Protect Children From Sexual Abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and as part of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee’s commitment to protect children in the community, the agency will observe Five Days of Action April 21-25 to raise awareness and inspire adults to take-action in protecting children from sexual abuse.

As the leading non-profit provider of licensed child care in Middle Tennessee, the Y cares for more than 79,000 kids across the mid-state, including more than 4,000 kids in 89 schools every day. The Y’s most important work is creating safe environments for young people. From infant to school-age, the Y believes every child has potential, and provides youth programs to help kids learn critical life skills, discover their passions and grow in confidence.

“By joining in the Five Days of Action campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse,” said Jill Tramel, Senior Vice President of Youth Development, YMCA of Middle Tennessee. “Every child has the right to a happy and safe childhood, and it’s our responsibility as adults and organizations to stand up to protect that right.”

The Centers for Disease Control reports that child abuse and neglect are serious public health problems. About one in seven children experienced child abuse and neglect in the last year. These traumas can have long-term impacts on health, opportunity, and well-being. This issue includes all types of abuse and neglect of a child under the age of 18 by a parent, caregiver, or another person in a custodial role (such as a religious leader, a coach, a teacher) that results in harm, the potential for harm, or threat of harm to a child.

The Y encourages adults and organizations to join in marking this special week as Middle Tennessee comes together to make the community a safer place for children to live, learn, and play.

