WSM Radio Personality and Grand Ole Opry Announcer Bill Cody Has Died

WSM Radio announced on social media the passing of its longtime radio host, Bill Cody, on Tuesday, June 9th. He was 67. Click for More News

Joining WSM Radio in 1994, he became a constant on the airwaves and a regular host for the Grand Ole opry.

WSM Radio shared, “He joined WSM in 1994 and had Charlie Daniels as his first in-studio guest. He built more than a morning show; he created a gathering place rooted in his deep love for country music and the people behind it.”

His contributions were recognized with his induction into the Country Radio Hall of Fame, a star on the Walk of Fame in downtown Nashville, and induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

WSM will have a marathon of special moments from the Coffee, Cody, and Country show at a future date.

The Grand Ole Opry will dedicate its show on Saturday to Bill Cody. Sharing on social media, “Like so many of us at the Opry, Bill Cody lived out his dreams on the Opry stage. More times than I could count he and I would look at each other as if to say, ‘Can you believe we get to do this?’ Even better, he made Opry audiences tuned in from around the world feel like they were here too, themselves a part of country music’s most famous show. Then, he’d get up early the next morning and — with that signature smile in his voice — tell everybody about it on his show.”

It continued, “He was the best of friends to country music and to everyone who was a part of it. We’re sure going to miss him.” – Dan Rogers, Executive Producer | Grand Ole Opry

Read what artists have been sharing about Bill Cody below.

“I first met Bill Cody in San Antonio, back in the 60’s when he was a DJ and I was an auto body man, playing music on weekends! He was good enough to play my record (on an indie label) and give me a shot. We became good friends and I learned he was one of the Good Ones! The music business and I have lost one of the best friends we ever had but his legacy will live on in the music he made sure was heard around the world.” -Gene Watson

“So sad to hear the news of the passing of my friend Bill Cody. He had an amazing gift of making you feel comfortable and right at home from the minute you walked into the studio. I’m so glad we got to spend a little time together in February. Rest easy pal.”- Aaron Tippin

“Though I only met Bill Cody one time, it was clear how much he loved country music. His encouragement was truly appreciated, and I feel fortunate to have crossed paths with him.”- Tori Rose

“I will never forget getting to meet Bill Cody for the first time in the WSM studio. He had the warmest smile. Bill Cody was a true champion of artists. His joy was radiant. I’m very thankful to have known him; he will forever be such a pillar of this community.”-Gracee Shriver

“I was 16 the first time I had the privilege of being of being guest on Coffee, Country and Cody. Bill made me feel so special; as if I was a seasoned country music artist just hanging and sharing stories. It is a very big loss. He will always be an integral part of the rich history that is country music including The Opry and the community of Nashville. Go rest high on that Mountain.”- Grace Humphries

“Bill Cody was kind to the core…always. He loved America and he genuinely loved all people. He is an icon in country music and he will be deeply missed.”- Karen Kingsbury

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