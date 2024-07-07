Wrestling & Punk Band The Dexateens to Collide at Brooklyn Bowl

On Saturday, August 3, Brooklyn Bowl will host a night of wrestling and rock n’ roll.

Classic City Wrestling will bring the high-octane energy of old-school wrestling to Brooklyn Bowl, providing an intimate but raucous setting. The Dexateens will provide the soundtrack for the night, delivering infectious punk music to complete an unforgettable experience for families, wrestling fans and music lovers alike.

Doors open at 6 pm, with the event beginning at 7 pm. Find tickets here.

Brooklyn Bowl is located at 925 3rd Ave N, Nashville.

