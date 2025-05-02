World Outreach Church Kids Choir Shares the Gospel in Spring Musical “FAITH NEWS”

World Outreach Church® invites the community to join them on Sunday, May 4, at 6:00pm for FAITH NEWS, a joyful and uplifting musical presented by the World Outreach Church Kids Choir.

With children participating from kindergarten through 6th grade, FAITH NEWS features a heavenly news broadcast that takes place inside the pearly gates, bringing Bible stories to life with fun, catchy, biblically based songs. This family-friendly, hour-long production is designed for all ages. Attendance is a meaningful way to support the next generation as they share their faith through music and drama.

“There’s something incredibly special about children sharing the truth of God’s Word through music and performance,” says Senior Pastor Allen Jackson. “We invite our entire community to come experience an evening filled with joy, encouragement, and the reminder that God’s plan is always worth following.”

FAITH NEWS will be held at World Outreach Church in Three Crosses Sanctuary in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. This is a non-ticketed community event. For a complete list of details and additional information, please visit www.wochurch.org/event/kidschoir-spring2025.

