World Outreach Church Celebrates Successful Opening Spring Festival

World Outreach Church welcomed thousands of people to their campus on Saturday, April 12, for the opening weekend of their Spring Festival, and they invite the community back for their Easter Weekend Celebration beginning Friday, April 18.

Franni Cash led worship and held a post-service concert, Pastor Allen Jackson shared a special message, 35 people professed their faith in Jesus through baptism, 40 food trucks and multiple activities for families were on-site to enjoy, then the whole crowd gathered to worship the Lord.

The fun continues with their Easter Weekend Celebration kicking off on Friday, April 18, and continuing through Sunday, April 20. In addition to powerful worship with Crowder, Charity Gayle, and The Katinas, each service will include an Easter message from Pastor Allen, dozens of food trucks, kids’ activities, special children’s ministry presentations by Miss PattyCake and Kidz Blitz, water baptisms and more. Services will take place both indoors and outdoors. The Friday and Saturday night celebrations begin at 4:00pm with service starting at 6:00pm. On Sunday morning, service begins at 9:30am with food trucks staying for lunch after service.

“It’s going to be a beautiful Easter weekend, and we welcome the community to come celebrate with us and be a part of it all. We worship with a variety of musical guests, but we’re not in the entertainment business. We’re in the life-change business. And what I’ve learned is the closer we step to Jesus, the more our lives are changed,” shares Senior Pastor Allen Jackson.

The following guest musical artists will lead worship throughout Easter weekend. Stay for a post-service worship concert after every service.

· Crowder – Friday, April 18, 6:00pm

· Charity Gayle – Saturday, April 19, 6:00pm and Sunday, April 20, 9:30am

· The Katinas – Leading worship at all three Easter services April 18-20

The Easter Weekend Celebration will be held at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. This is a non-ticketed community event. For a complete list of details and additional information, please visit www.wochurch.org/spring.

